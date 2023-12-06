Man, 60, dead in Fort McKay; RCMP continue search for wanted man
A shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community has now become a homicide investigation.
On Tuesday morning, RCMP asked residents of Fort McKay to stay inside as they searched the area for 21-year-old Anton Grandjambe.
On Wednesday morning, Mounties revealed that a 60-year-old man from the community had been killed.
Police say they first responded at 3 a.m. Tuesday where they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later.
His death is considered a homicide and RCMP confirmed Grandjambe is "wanted in relation to the investigation."
"There is no information to suggest there is a risk to the general public at this time," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a news release.
"A second individual was reported to have injuries which were unrelated to this incident."
Grandjambe is 5'9" tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780‐788‐4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Fort McKay is approximately 50 kilometres north of Fort McMurray and about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich homeA 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
-
City to axe 311 email option in effort to improve wait timesStarting next year, Winnipeg residents will no longer be able to email 311, after staff identified it as one of the least effective ways to contact the city service.
-
Businesses, residents affected by June flooding in west-central Alberta can begin applying for disaster fundingA provincial program that helps communities recover from unexpected disasters will provide up to $68 million in funding for a clutch of communities in west-central Alberta following damage from June flooding.
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infantWinnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposalA major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
-
'More work to do' for investigations of child abuse and neglect: Auditor’s reportThe Ministry of Social Services has more work to do when it comes to investigating cases of child abuse and neglect, according to the Provincial Auditor’s Report released on Wednesday.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalismThe Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.
-
Special Police Act investigation underway after privacy breach involving B.C. gang documentA special investigation has been launched into the unauthorized release of a sensitive law enforcement document, the B.C. government announced Wednesday, two weeks after the investigation apparently began.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegationsA woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.