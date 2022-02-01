Man, 60, in custody following weapons threat in Sydney Mines, N.S.: police

A 60-year-old man is in police custody following a weapons threat in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a residence on Main Street after receiving reports of a domestic threat that may have involved a weapon.

Police determined the man at the residence was alone and officers contained the scene, while a crisis negotiator responded.

About one hour later, police say officers successfully negotiated the man’s arrest and seized knives as well as an air-soft replica firearm.

Police say staff at the nearby Sydney Mines Middle School were made aware of the police presence in the area and the school was placed in precautionary hold and secure.