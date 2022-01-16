Man, 61, dead in crash near Rosetown, Sask.

RCMP responded Sunday to a fatal two-vehicle crash on a highway near Rosetown.

The crash happened on Highway 15 about three and a half miles west of Sovereign, according to a news release.

Police say a westbound pickup truck and an eastbound pickup truck collided.

The driver of westbound truck, a 61-year-old male from Elrose, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were in the eastbound truck. The adult male driver was transported to hospital by STARS with serious injuries. The adult female passenger was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.