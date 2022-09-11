Man, 61, dies after two ATVs collide on N.B. trail

A collision between two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) claimed the life of a man in McAdam, N.B., Saturday.

Around 1:20 p.m., the RCMP, a local fire department and paramedics responded to a reported crash between two ATVs on a trail by a rail line near Saunders Road.

The RCMP says a 61-year-old McAdam man driving one ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A man driving the other ATV was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the crash happened when one ATV, driving parallel to the train tracks, was hit by the other ATV, driving on the intersecting trail -- causing the first ATV to roll over.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a New Brunswick Coroner’s Office member are helping with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy is set to determine the man's exact cause of death.