Man, 67, charged with seeking sexual services at Orillia beach

A 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit sexual services at a beach in Orillia, police say.

Provincial police say officers were called to Couchiching Beach on Friday afternoon after a man allegedly tried to negotiate sexual services from a woman in exchange for money.

The local man faces a charge of communicating with another person with the intent to obtain sexual services.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August to answer to the charge.