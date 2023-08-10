Man, 67, found dead in northwest Toronto apartment unit

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 67-year-old man was found dead in an apartment unit in northwest Toronto Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person found deceased in the area of Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.

A man, identified Thursday as Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan, was found dead in an apartment.

The Toronto Police Service’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

