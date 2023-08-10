iHeartRadio

Man, 67, found dead in northwest Toronto apartment unit


Toronto police cruisers are seen outside a residential building in an undated photo. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 67-year-old man was found dead in an apartment unit in northwest Toronto Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person found deceased in the area of Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.

A man, identified Thursday as Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan, was found dead in an apartment.

The Toronto Police Service’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

News Release - Homicide #39/2023, Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road, Ahmed Hassan, 67https://t.co/hpn2yTKidY pic.twitter.com/0tiq69TjDR

— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 10, 2023
12