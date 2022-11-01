Man, 7-year-old boy taken to hospital after stairway collapse in New Glasgow

A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stairway collapsed at an apartment building in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police received a report of a stairwell collapse at the apartment on Washington Street at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Const. Ken MacDonald with the New Glasgow police said in an email to CTV News that the stairway was on the third floor.

Police say a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A seven-year-old boy was also taken to hospital and later airlifted to Halifax hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Police remained on scene Tuesday afternoon to continue their investigation.