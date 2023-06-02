Man, 70, charged with 13 counts of mischief after town and private property is damaged

A Caledon senior faces a slew of charges in connection with an ongoing OPP mischief investigation.

Provincial police say over the past several weeks, they have received reports, primarily about graffiti on private and town property, mainly in Orangeville.

Police say the graffiti tag 'No Digital ID' was found spray-painted on some of the property.

"Graffiti may be viewed by some as little more than an unsightly nuisance; however, it costs property owners and taxpayers dearly," OPP said.

Police say officers arrested a 70-year-old man on Friday.

He faces 13 counts of mischief, destroying or damaging property.

Police urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.