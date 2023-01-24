Man, 70, charged with first-degree murder after female found dead in her Burlington apartment

A 70-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a female was found dead inside her Burlington residence late Friday morning.

On Friday, Jan. 13, at about 11:30 a.m., Halton police were called to a dwelling at 695 Regency Ct., which is west of Guelph Line and south of Fairview Street, for a report of an unconscious female in an apartment unit.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers dispatched to the scene determined the victim was deceased.

Police subsequently took a 70-year-old man into custody, but did not charge him.

Sandor Somogyi is now facing a first-degree murder charge. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on Jan. 26.

This incident was contained to one apartment unit, police said, adding no additional suspects are being sought and there is no threat to public safety.

The victim’s identity is not being released at the request of her family.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact HRPS’s homicide tip line at 905-825-4776, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.