Man, 71, charged with impaired driving after rolling vehicle

A 71-year-old man faces charges for driving impaired with an open bottle of liquor after rolling his vehicle onto its roof in Caledon.

Provincial police say emergency crews responded to Heart Lake Road near Charleston Sideroad in the middle of the afternoon late last week for the single-vehicle collision.

They say the driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

"Drivers continue to take chances. It's simply not worth the risk," Caledon OPP stated in a release Tuesday about the incident, and reminded motorists that "no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving."

The Caledon man faces an immediate 90-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police urge those who suspect someone is driving impaired to call 911 immediately to report it.