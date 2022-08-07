Man, 72, disappears while travelling home to Quebec from New Brunswick: police
Members of the RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking public help to locate a missing 72-year-old man from Sunny Corner.
According to police, Lucien Dubois was last seen leaving a residence on Boom Road in his vehicle Friday. He was later reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Police say Dubois expressed his plans to travel back to his home in Quebec via Route 108.
“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful,” said RCMP, in a news release.
According to police, Dubois is described as roughly five-foot-five and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and short pants.
Dubois’ family have suggested to police that he may have stopped at an Irving gas station on Route 425 in Sunny Corner on Friday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a grey 2010 Nissan Sentra owned by Dubois, with a Quebec licence plate number G6L 2N5. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-843-9400.
