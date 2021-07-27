Man, 76, arrested after indecent acts at Saanich park

Saanich police say a man was arrested after several alleged indecent acts at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

On Saturday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., police say woman noticed a man appeared to be masturbating while sitting in a chair near the edge of the water at Hamsterly Beach.

The woman was able to give police a description of the man, and noted his vehicle's licence plate.

Police say the man matched the description of someone from two similar incidents that were reported on June 19 and June 27 in the area.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, we believe this suspect to be the same person in each of the three incidents reported from Hamsterly Beach," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Tuesday.

Saanich police say they arrested the man on Sunday. He was later released on conditions, including a ban on visiting any park, playground, swimming area or school where children under the age of 16 are present.

He is scheduled to appear in court in September and is facing a recommended charge of committing an indecent act, according to police.