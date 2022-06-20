Man, 82, arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting young girl in restaurant washroom

Police have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl inside an Aurora restaurant washroom last week.

The incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. on June 16 at a restaurant near Earl Stewart Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Police say that the victim was dining in the restaurant when she entered a public washroom and was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Following the incident, police released surveillance camera images of the suspect along with a vehicle that he was believed to be operating.

Police say that they were subsequently contacted by a member of the public who saw the suspect walking in Woodland Hills Labyrinth Park in Newmarket on June 18.

He was then arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Mir Mirzai, 82, of Newmarket is charged with sexual assault and interference with a person under the age of 16.

“Investigators are urging any witnesses, additional victims or anyone with information to please come forward,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.