Man, 84, dies after dump truck rolls into ditch: police

An 84-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

Emergency crews were called to an accident involving a dump truck on Pictou Landing Road in Chance Harbour, N.S., just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to RCMP, the dump truck rolled and came to a rest in the ditch.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police did not release any further details about the man.

In a tweet just before 1 p.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said Pictou Landing Road was closed between Otter Pond Road and Campbell Road, and would remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.