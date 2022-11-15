Man, 88, identified as victim of Kingston, Ont. homicide

As homicide detectives investigate the death of an 88-year-old man in the community of Glenburnie, friends are describing him as “generous.”

Police and the East Region Coroner's Office responded to a call for the death on McKendry Road on Monday.

In a news release on Wednesday, Kingston police said Jahzerah Berndt, 88, was the victim. He lived alone at the home, they said.

Tom Hollingsworth says he knew Berndt for more than 35 years, as neighbours, friends, co-workers and through their local church, and says everyone called him “Jahz.”

“Why something like this happened I’ll never know,” says Hollingsworth in an interview with CTV News.

He says he was a generous person whom everyone liked and respected.

“I introduced him once to my pastor when we were at a wake at the church, and I said ‘this is the nicest fella in the world that you’ll ever meet.’”

On Wednesday, Kingston Police forensic and traffic investigation units could be seen on scene. Vehicles were parked outside the home, and police tape still surrounded the house three days on, as police continued their investigation.

A police press release stated a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Hollingsworth says Berndt has been a resident on the street for decades, and has a son and a daughter.

As detectives continue to investigate, the news has left Hollingsworth and the street in shock.

“I can’t explain it. I’ve never felt like this before,” he says. “I’ve never gone through this before in my life…It’s a grief. But it seems even worse than grief. It seems unreal.”

No one has been arrested. Kingston police say there is no known risk to public safety.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca or Detective Sergeant Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. Alternatively you can reach out to crimetips@kpf.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.