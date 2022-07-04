Man accused in 1994 stabbing death of Barrie, Ont.'s Katherine Janeiro makes court appearance

A preliminary hearing for a cold case homicide that struck a chord with Barrie, Ont. residents roughly 28 years ago got underway on Monday with the man accused appearing in court.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Barrie police charged 58-year-old Barrie man Robert Bruce MacQueen, who goes by the name Bruce Ellis, with the stabbing death of Katherine Janeiro.

The 20-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Oct. 10, 1994, in her apartment on Dunlop Street West.

"In any investigation, it is important that every piece of information received is always closely examined. You just never know which one holds the key detail you are searching for and will lead your team ultimately to arrest the person responsible," said Det. Kevin Scales, a case manager for the investigation.

The now 59-year-old Ellis was arrested in Barrie after police said new information had come to light, but investigators have yet to provide what led them to the accused.

At the time, Barrie Police Services spokesperson Peter Leon said he believed Ellis was "surprised" to be arrested more than a quarter of a century after Janeiro's death.

"That's a lot of looking over your shoulder, wondering if today is the day," Leon said of the arrest.

Janeiro's daughter Dawn, who was two years old at the time of her mother's death, hopes this trial will bring her closure.

"I want to thank those who never gave up hope in looking for my mother's murderer. I wish my grandparents, Dinora and Fernando Janeiro, were alive to see this day. Grief is the most familiar feeling to me. Closure on my mother's case will help to finally bring me some peace," she said.

Barrie Chief of Police Kimberely Greenwood said she understands how the announcement of an arrest in a historical investigation can stir up mixed emotions for the family.

"The fact that today we can hold someone accountable for the violent death of Katherine Janeiro should serve as proof that no homicide case is ever closed until an arrest is made," Greenwood said.

"I commend our detectives, both past and present, for their persistent determination to see this investigation through to the end."

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.