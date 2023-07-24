Man accused in fatal downtown Sudbury stabbing pleads guilty

A man accused of murder in the December 2021 fatal stabbing in downtown Sudbury has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court Monday.

Patrick Johnson was 24 years old when he was arrested inside a Lisgar Street apartment Dec. 15, 2021, after stabbing 39-year-old Jeffrey Drysdale during a physical altercation.

Drysdale was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the two men knew each other.

Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Crown briefly entertained a first-degree murder charge, Johnson's attorney Glenn Sandberg told CTV News in a phone interview, but that was never sworn through court.

Sandberg said his client is an international student from The Bahamas and is in Canada on a study permit.

The court heard Johnson was studying business administration at Cambrian College at the time of the stabbing.

Upon conviction and parole, Johnson would be deported from Canada, Sandberg said.

Justice Kathleen Cullin heard victim impact statements from Robert and Donna Drysdale, the victim's parents, on Monday.

Robert was emotional reading his victim impact statement to the court and at one point turned to address Johnson.

"This tragedy has been hard on me and what’s left of my family," he said.

Donna said she feels compassion towards Johnson's family.

"When justice has been served, it'll be then that I will be able to rest," she said.

Sandberg said Johnson's mother travelled from The Bahamas to Sudbury with her brother to give a character witness statement about her son.

When Johnson addressed the court he said, "I'm very sorry for the pain and hurt I've caused."

SENTENCE RANGE

He said there is no minimum sentence for manslaughter in Canada and the Crown is seeking a 14-year sentence.

The average manslaughter sentence is eight to 12 years, so the defence is asking for eight to 10 years.

Johnson has already served 587 days in pre-sentence custody and will get credit for time served.

THE VICTIM

Drysdale's widow, Rosemary Pilon-Desvreaux, told CTV News in an online interview they met five years ago in North Bay.

Pilon-Desvreaux said when the stabbing happened, she and Drysdale were visiting Sudbury from North Bay because her father had passed away.

"Jeff was one of a kind," she said.

"My daughter calls him 'daddy,' and I haven't even yet told her he's passed. I'm not sure when the right time would be."

Her daughter Avery is now seven years old and she said Drysdale loved her a lot.

"When Jeff died, we were pregnant with our son, Quinton," Pilon-Desvreaux said.

"He, unfortunately, was born prematurely and passed as well."

She said their son was named after Drysdale's late brother.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca video journalist Amanda Hicks will be in the courtroom and will provide updates as new information becomes available.