Man accused in hit-and-run at Manitoba Freedom Convoy protest granted bail, barred from entering Winnipeg

The man charged in connection with a hit-and-run at a Freedom Convoy protest in Manitoba has been released on bail, but has been placed under an absolute curfew and is barred from entering Winnipeg.

According to court documents, 42-year-old David Alexander Zegarac was released from custody Saturday on a promise to pay $10,000.

Zegarac is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run at the Manitoba Legislature Friday evening that injured four people. The charges have not been proven in court.

Among the conditions of his release, Zegarac is not allowed to enter the City of Winnipeg except for court purposes or a medical emergency. He is also required to remain under an absolute curfew in his Headingley-area home, and is only allowed to leave the home during the curfew in a medical emergency involving himself or an immediate family member, or when attending court.

The conditions of his release also bar him from sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle, and owning or possessing any weapons or firearms.

The court has ordered Zegarac not to have any contact with the four complainants in the case.

Winnipeg police previously said four people were injured when a person driving a Jeep Patriot drove through a group of Freedom Convoy protesters outside the Manitoba Legislative Building. Police said the Jeep was stopped on Portage Avenue later that night and a 42-year-old man was arrested.

Police said three of the people hit by the vehicle had minor injuries, and a fourth person was taken to hospital but later released.

Zegarac's next court date is set for March 22, 2022.