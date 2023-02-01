Man accused in Saskatoon killing uses social media to 'terrorize' victim's family, mother says

A man accused of killing his girlfriend is sending harassing social media messages to her family over social media — even though he's in jail.

“He’s going through Facebook, messaging every one of us, telling us he’s innocent and that he’s going to walk free,” Cathleen Balon told CTV News outside of Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Her daughter Nykera Brown, 20, was found dead in a home on Avenue P South on Nov. 15, 2022. Brown’s 25-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Rosenfeldt, is charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Brown's family and friends packed a courtroom at Saskatoon Provincial Court — wearing purple sweaters bearing her name — to hear Rosenfeldt’s lawyer indicate a not-guilty plea Wednesday morning.

“Nykera was beautiful. She was a friend to everybody, always there for everybody, and now we’re here for her,” Balon said.

Balon claims Rosenfeldt makes calls from Saskatoon Correctional Centre to a friend, who logs into Rosenfeldt’s personal Facebook account, and sends the messages.

She said she’s contacted Saskatoon police and the jail about the messages.

“I think it’s amazing that he can be in jail and still terrorize us through social media, and nobody is helping us,” she said.

CTV News has contacted the Saskatoon Police Service and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety for comment.

Prior to Brown’s death, Balon said her daughter was getting help at the Irene and Leslie Dube Centre for Mental Health.

She alleges Rosenfeldt was abusive and said she warned staff at the centre. Nonetheless, she said staff let Brown leave with Rosenfeldt. A month later, Brown was dead.

“He’s a gutless coward … I’m hoping he gets life in jail,” Balon said.

“Everybody here has a life sentence of pain. We have to go every day without her now.”

Rosenfeldt has opted for a judge-alone trial.