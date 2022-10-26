Man accused in stabbing death of Saskatoon couple has case moved to King's Bench

A man facing two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a young couple will be tried at the Court of King’s Bench.

The case was initially in Saskatoon’s Provincial Court.

Sebastian Sanderson is accused of killing Kira Opoonechaw, 19, and Phoenix Checkosis, 21.

The couple was found on Jan. 19 at a home in the 400 block of Avenue B with life threatening stab wounds.

Opoonechaw died in hospital that day and Checkosis succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Sanderson was known to the couple and was arrested near the scene, according to police.

A close family member told CTV News that the couple were in a relationship and expecting a child.

There was no date set for the trial.

