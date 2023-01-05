Man accused in Sudbury hotel murders seeking counsel

The 33-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of two people at a Sudbury hotel last month idid not appear as scheduled in court by video from jail Thursday morning.

The court heard Roy also declined to attend video remand on Dec. 23.

Joel Roy, of Wahnapitae, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, drug trafficking, numerous firearms-related charges and failing to comply with a probation order.

Now, the matter has been adjourned for another two weeks.

Duty counsel Ignace Louis-Jean told the court he received an email indicating Roy is in the process of retaining an attorney.

Justice Jenny Restoule-Mallozzi approved Assistant Crown Attorney Grace Alcaide Janicas' request to extend the publication ban to all of Roy's charges connected to the homicides.

Roy is accused of selling drugs out of the Travelodge Hotel on Paris Street when the shootings happened around 2 a.m. Dec. 20, police said.

A 38-year-old man was found dead at the hotel when officers arrived, a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital across the street and later died of his injuries and an 18-year-old man was uninjured in the shootings.

Police have not identified the two deceased victims.

Initially, police arrested three people, two of whom were determined to not be involved in the incident, but were charged in relation to a stolen vehicle.

