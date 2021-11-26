Man accused in Windsor Assembly Plant explosion granted bail

The man accused in the explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been granted bail.

James Harris faces three charges, including disregard for human life.

A publication ban is in place preventing CTV News from sharing details heard in court, including the reasons the accused was granted bail.

Unrelated, operations at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be down the week of Nov. 29.

The minivan plant has been idled a number of times this year for an extended period, due to a global shortage of microchips which has affected the entire auto industry.