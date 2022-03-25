Man accused in Windsor child porn investigation charged again with same offences

Windsor police say a man who was charged in a child pornography investigation has been charged again with similar offences.

Police believe the man may have contacted youth on the private messaging platform Kik, in attempts to meet with them.

"Kik is a person to person smartphone private messaging platform that allows users to send text based messages, videos and images to one another. He is believed to have used the username "alex.m1820," said a police news reelase.

In August of 2021, the ICE Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in an online child pornography.

As a result of the investigation, Tylor Fioret was charged with: possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

In September of 2021, the ICE Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in an online child pornography.

Through investigation, Fioret was identified to be the offender in this case. On Friday, Fioret was located and arrested without incident.

As a result of this investigation, he was charged again with: possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Investigators believe there is a potential for victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is a member of the Province of Ontario's Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.