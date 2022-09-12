Man accused in Windsor murder granted bail on new weapon offences

A Windsor man has been released from custody while he waits for a murder trial and to face five weapon-related offences.

Raul Huezo,22, is awaiting trial in the death of Darrion Moffatt, 19, who was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2018 at a home on Hall Avenue.

While out on bail, on July 19, 2022, Huezo was arrested and charged with weapon offences after a fight broke out at Mic Mac Park.

Huezo will continue to be monitored by electronic ankle bracelet. He must reside with family and be accompanied by them when out of the home.

A date for Huezo’s murder trial will be set Friday.