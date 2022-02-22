Man accused of assaulting Cochrane restaurant worker over mask mandate surrenders to RCMP
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
A man has been charged after punching a worker in the face at a Cochrane restaurant after being asked to wear a mask.
The incident took place on the evening of Feb. 12 at the Mr. Mikes Steakhouse and the male victim suffered minor injuries.
RCMP released surveillance images of the assault suspect on the weekend and, according to Mounties, he surrendered to police after seeing the photos.
The accused was released from custody after being charged with assault and mischief and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court in March.
RCMP has not divulged the name of the accused or specified the exact date of his scheduled court appearance.
