Man accused of assaulting dry-cleaning employee in St. Albert

An employee at a dry cleaner in St. Albert was assaulted by a customer during a disagreement over unpaid bills, Mounties say.

The worker sustained multiple face injuries and needed reparative surgery after the May 20 assault, according to RCMP.

They say it started with a verbal argument over past services and unpaid bills.

"The customer attempted to leave the business without paying for his clean clothes thus the employee tried to stop him. The customer assaulted the worker and ran out of the store without his clean clothes," RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday, announcing charges against a 37-year-old man.

Jonathan Robinson was arrested in Devon, Alta., on June 7 and charged with aggravated assault and mischief.

He is due in court St. Albert provincial court on June 23.