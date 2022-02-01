iHeartRadio

Man accused of assaulting volunteers at Truro homeless shelter, fleeing scene

image.jpg

A man is facing a slew of charges, including assault and impaired driving, after he allegedly attacked volunteers at a homeless shelter in Truro, N.S., and then fled the scene.

Officers with the Truro Police Service responded to the Hub House Emergency Shelter on Prince Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man smashed some windows at the shelter and assaulted volunteers before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Officers quickly located and arrested the man, who had abandoned the vehicle a few streets away.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jason Douglas Heim, from the Truro area.

Heim is facing the following charges in connection with the incident:

  • assault causing bodily harm
  • two counts of assault
  • property damage
  • break and enter
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • impaired driving
  • dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • flight from police
  • resist arrest
12