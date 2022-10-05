Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her

Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man.

Initially, "numerous" people called 911 about the victim – whose age police did not disclose – being chased by a man with a rifle Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, a community of 5,900 northeast of Edmonton.

Police arrested a man after finding him with a "bayonet type machete measuring three feet in length."

The victim was also found safe.

She told investigators the man had hit her several times, chased her with the machete and threatened to kill her.

The man from Saddle Lake, a nearby community, was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats against a person, and mischief under $5,000 related to property damage.

He is due in court in St. Paul on Oct. 20.