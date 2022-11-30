Man accused of damaging monuments in Hull, Que. cemetery

Gatineau police say a 52-year-old man was arrested for causing mischief in a Hull cemetery.

Officers responded to a call on Monday afternoon reporting someone damaging monuments in a cemetery on Cite-des-Jeunes Boulevard.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Investigators continued efforts to identify the individual, and the suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside an apartment building.

Police say charges of mischief over $5,000 will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.