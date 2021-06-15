Man accused of dangerous driving spree in Midland

A man faces charges for allegedly driving dangerously in Midland.

Last Tuesday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say officers responded to a person driving erratically in the parking lot of Mountainview Plaza near Burger King on Highway 93.

Witnesses say the driver of a dark SUV was drifting in circles at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver took off after officers arrived.

A short time later, police received reports of a vehicle matching the description behaving similarly near the Walmart and Tim Hortons on Highway 12.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested a 33-year-old man from Tiny Township.

He is charged with dangerously operating a vehicle.