Man accused of driving without a licence charged with impaired after crash

A 23-year-old man who police say crashed his vehicle into an excavator bucket and got stuck in a ditch in Caledon Saturday faces impaired driving charges.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. on King Street near Gore Road.

Officers conducted a roadside breath test and subsequently placed the driver under arrest.

Along with impaired driving, the accused is charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving without a valid permit.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in September.