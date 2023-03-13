Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire

The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.

Dwayne Kozuch, 51, was found dead at the Mississagi Bay Road cabin shortly after 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.

Kozuch, from Iron Bridge, was stopped by police on Highway 17 in Algoma Mills around 11 p.m. Dec. 3 after complaints that he was headed west swerving all over the road.

During his arrest, officers allege they found more than 45 grams of crack cocaine and more than 200 grams of cocaine along with drug paraphernalia on him and in the vehicle.

The estimated $4,700 in drugs were seized and Kozuch was charged with drug possession, two counts of drug trafficking and impaired driving. His vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

OPP Const. Beverley Gauthier confirmed he is the same man that was found at the scene of the Huron Shores fire two months later.

"The East Algoma OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation with assistance from the OPP's forensic identification services unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," police said.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the nearest police authority, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.