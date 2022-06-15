Man accused of exposing himself at drive-thrus turns himself in: Halifax police
A man accused of exposing himself to staff at two drive-thrus in Dartmouth, N.S., last month has been charged after he turned himself in to police.
Police responded to a report of an indecent act in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant at 144 Main Street around 4 a.m. May 27. Police allege a man exposed himself to staff while waiting for an order.
Police say they responded to another report of an indecent act about an hour later at the Tim Hortons at 365 Pleasant Street. A man, fitting the same description as the suspect in the first incident, allegedly exposed himself to staff at the drive-thru window.
Police released an image of the suspect Tuesday morning.
They say the man turned himself in to police in Dartmouth later that day.
The 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of indecent acts. His name has not been released.
He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.