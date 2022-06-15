Man accused of exposing himself at drive-thrus turns himself in: Halifax police

A man accused of exposing himself to staff at two drive-thrus in Dartmouth, N.S., last month has been charged after he turned himself in to police.

Police responded to a report of an indecent act in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant at 144 Main Street around 4 a.m. May 27. Police allege a man exposed himself to staff while waiting for an order.

Police say they responded to another report of an indecent act about an hour later at the Tim Hortons at 365 Pleasant Street. A man, fitting the same description as the suspect in the first incident, allegedly exposed himself to staff at the drive-thru window.

Police released an image of the suspect Tuesday morning.

They say the man turned himself in to police in Dartmouth later that day.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of indecent acts. His name has not been released.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.