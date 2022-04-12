Man accused of exposing himself outside Kingston, Ont. grocery store arrested
Kingston police say a man accused of committing an indecent act while in a vehicle outside a Kingston grocery store has been arrested.
Police said Friday that two women were waiting for a ride outside the Metro grocery store on Barrie Street and Brock Street at around 12:45 a.m. March 20, when a vehicle slowly drove past them, reversed and then stopped in front of them.
One of the witnesses noticed the male suspect was committing an indecent act while alone in the vehicle. The suspect then drove away.
In a release Tuesday, Kingston police said the man had turned himself in.
“On April 11, 2022 at approximately 4:55 p.m. the accused male attended police headquarters to turn himself in and was subsequently placed under arrest and taken into custody. He was later released on conditions with a future court date,” police said.
The unnamed 24-year-old is facing a charge of committing an indecent act in a public place.
