Man accused of going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after an officer on Highway 401 caught him driving more than 2.5 times the speed limit.
According to police, the officer was parked on the median near Switzerville Road, just east of Napanee Sunday morning, looking for speeders. At around 7:13 a.m., a driver was seen speeding toward the officer's location. He clocked the driver at 252 km/h—the speed limit in the area is 100 km/h.
Police stopped the driver around County Road 6, about 15 km east of Switzerville Road. Heavy traffic on the highway helped slow the driver down, police said.
The driver, a 40-year-old man from Kingston, Ont., is facing charges of stunt driving, careless driving, and driving while having cannabis easily accessible. Police claimed to have found a small amount of cannabis in the centre console of the car.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Greater Napanee at a later date. The accused had his license suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
