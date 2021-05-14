Man accused of grooming, assaulting girl; police looking for victims in Alberta, Ontario

An Ontario man is accused of grooming and publishing material online after allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl in Edmonton.

Jason Anderson, 41, of St. Catharines, was arrested April 29 by Niagara Regional Police.

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit alleges he met the minor on the internet and lured and groomed her online before they met in Alberta's capital city.

There, she was assaulted. He convinced her to travel to Burlington and then St. Catharines where more offences occurred. Pictures and videos of the offences were later published online, ICE said.

An investigation was opened in 2018.

“What our victim endured is sickening and she displayed remarkable courage in coming forward. ICE is hoping other woman can muster the same strength; to contact police, to get help, and ensure no one else has to suffer in the same manner,” said Cpl. Dave Knight.

Anderson, who was released on a cash bail in Calgary on May 4, faces charges of sexual assault, assault, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography.

The offences took place between 2012 and 2014 in Edmonton, St. Catharines and Burlington, Ont., police say.

Investigators believe there could be more victims or witnesses in both provinces.

Those with information are asked to report to: