Man accused of impersonating a peace officer in Ottawa

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after Ottawa police allege he was impersonating a peace officer and conducting traffic stops.

Police received a complaint on Oct. 24 about a man driving a white Ford Taurus stopped a motorist and identified himself as a peace officer.

"During this unlawful traffic stop, the subject activated aftermarket lights and sirens with a remote control switch within the vehicle to resemble law enforcement," said police in a statement.

The white Ford Taurus closely resembled an unmarked police vehicle.

Police say officers executed a search warrant, finding several law enforcement shoulder flashes in the vehicle, along with the lights and sirens described by the motorist.

Farhan Mashari Farhan was arrested on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.

Police would like to speak to any other motorists who may have had similar dealings. You can contact 613-236-1222, ext. 8348.