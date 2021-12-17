Man accused of indecent act in Alliston business

Provincial police are looking to identify a man accused of exposing himself to an employee at an Alliston business last month.

Police say a Caucasian man, about 50-years-old, with a medium build, went into an Alliston business and approached a young male staffer for assistance on Nov. 20 around 6:30 p.m.

They say the man loosened his pants, "exposing his genitals to the employee" during the interaction.

Police say the accused is roughly five feet 10 inches tall and left in a late-model, dark-coloured Ram pickup truck.

Police hope to speak with the male involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.