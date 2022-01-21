Man accused of indecent act in front of children at Innisfil park

Police are looking for a man accused of an indecent act in front of two children at a park in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Glenn Avenue and Parkside Crescent.

"The children involved in this incident did the right thing by immediately leaving the situation and reporting it to their parents right away," police stated in a release.

Officers ask for witnesses and security or dash cam video of the area to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 ext. 1059 or via email.

No description of the man involved was provided.