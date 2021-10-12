Man accused of killing employee at Toronto law office now charged with first degree murder
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
Police say Julia Ferguson was stabbed at the offices of Hicks Adams LLP, located at 238 King Street East, on the afternoon of Sept. 2. She was rushed to hospital for treatment but died three days later.
Police say the suspect in the stabbing initially fled the scene but later surrendered to police.
He has been identified as 33-year-old Osman Osman, of Toronto.
Osman was first charged with second-degree murder in Ferguson’s death but on Tuesday, Toronto police confirmed that the charge has now been upgraded to first-degree murder.
A GoFundMe set up by the victim’s friends said Ferguson worked as a receptionist at the law firm, which specializes in criminal defence.
Police have previously confirmed that they believe the attack was not random but investigators have yet to provide any details on a possible motive.
Shortly after the homicide, police said that they believed the suspect had targeted the business but not Ferguson specifically.
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.