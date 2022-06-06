Man accused of killing girl in Edmonton home pleads not guilty
Staff
The Canadian Press
A man accused in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old Edmonton girl has pleaded not guilty.
David Moss, who is 34 years old, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.
A Crown lawyer told the judge-alone trial that Bella's mother tried to defend her during the attack in the girl's bedroom.
Moss, who had been seen hours earlier by police and a mental health worker, was staying at the Desrosiers' home.
Court heard the mother was to take Moss to the hospital after Bella and her other daughter went to bed because she was concerned her new friend was suicidal.
The trial is to continue on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms
-
OPP record checks moving onlineOntario Provincial Police say they are moving record checks online next week.
-
London police looking for stolen truck with dog insideLondon police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.