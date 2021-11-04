Man accused of killing Saskatoon youth advocate to stand trial

A man accused of killing a Saskatoon youth advocate and volunteer is preparing to stand trial.

Justin Ballantyne, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Applegate, 22.

Applegate died on Oct. 4, 2020. Police were called to the intersection of Eighth Street East and Clarence Avenue for reports of an injured man.

Police said Applegate was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died in hospital.

Friends and family remember Applegate as an outgoing, happy father of four.

Applegate worked on several Students Commission of Canada projects and was an advocate for youth voices.

Ballantyne and Applegate knew each other, according to police.

He has been remanded and is scheduled to be back at court on Nov. 17.