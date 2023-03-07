Man accused of masturbating at Guelph business on two different days

Guelph police have charged a man they say appeared to be masturbating inside a business on two separate occasions.

According to a news release from police, the man was seen inside the business near Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West once in December and once in January.

Police say that staff asked him to leave both times after he was seen with one hand inside his pants and appeared to be masturbating.

Officers were called to the business on Monday when the man was seen inside once again.

A 27-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.