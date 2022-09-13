Man accused of masturbating while following women in Edmonton arrested and charged

A 31-year-old man from Onoway, Alta., is facing a total of 15 charges after several women in Edmonton complained that he was masturbating in his car while following them.

Mackenzie Murry has been charged with seven counts of committing an indecent act, seven counts of breach of probation and a breach of a conditional sentence order.

His vehicle, a silver car that police said had its license plate obstructed, has been seized and will be searched.

Police believe there may be more victims and additional charges forthcoming. Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).