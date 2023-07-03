Man accused of murdering his mom in northwest Calgary
In the aftermath of a Calgary woman's death last week, her adult son has been charged with second-degree murder.
Alice (Jingying) Ai, 56, was found dead around 3:30 a.m. on June 30, in the 1400 block of 29 Street N.W.
A man was taken into police custody at that time.
Monday, police issued a release stating they had charged the woman's son, 20-year-old Alex (Axin) Xu with second-degree murder.
"This was an incredibly tragic incident for this family and a difficult case for all first responders involved," said Acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the CPS homicide unit.
"As police officers, our job often brings us into someone's most difficult moments.
"In these instances, we lean on each other to provide support to a victim's family and see these investigations through the court process."
Xu is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Ai is the city's 10th homicide and second domestic-related homicide of the year, police say.
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Toronto, HamiltonEnvironment Canada issued heat warnings for Toronto and Hamilton on Monday afternoon, in advance of hot, humid weather expected throughout the week.
-
Can a city councillor block a citizen on Twitter? Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner weighs inVancouver's Integrity Commissioner has responded to a complaint from a citizen about being blocked by a city councillor on Twitter.
-
Former Windsor circus school students trying to overcome this challengeA group of aerialists who have teamed up to take the spirit of the former Windsor Circus School to new heights say they are facing difficulties in securing a permanent training facility.
-
Toronto Raptors officially sign first-round draft pick Gradey DickGradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.
-
University of Waterloo stabbings, giant poison ivy, famous triplets: Here are the most-read stories of the weekHere are the most-read stories of the week for June 25 to July 1
-
Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year, $5.5M dealThe Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
-
Fentanyl trafficking investigation sees 3 people charged in WeyburnA traffic stop and search of a home led to the arrest of three people in Weyburn for drug trafficking, according to local police.
-
Woman injured after falling down embankment in Blackburn HamletOttawa paramedics say a woman in her 20s is in serious but stable condition after falling down an embankment in Blackburn Hamlet.
-
Heat warning issued for Simcoe County and MuskokaEnvironment Canada has issued a heat warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka.