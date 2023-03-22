Man accused of murdering Saskatoon woman says he was 'scared and confused' after learning of her death
The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ally Moosehunter took the stand Wednesday for cross-examination by the crown.
Ivan Roberto Martell was questioned about his on-and-off relationship with Moosehunter and when the two were living together, as well as his role in drug trafficking, and use of a burner phone for the job.
He was also asked about text messages exchanged between him and Moosehunter.
Martell says he woke up early in the afternoon on March 4th, 2020, and saw a Facebook post saying he was wanted, and Moosehunter was dead.
He says that left him scared and confused.
The crown asked him if he called his father that day. Martell claims he didn’t.
This was different than his father’s statement to police, which says Martell did phone him around 5 a.m.
The court was adjourned until Thursday morning when the defence could call one more witness to the stand.
-
TTC tokens will no longer be sold anywhere starting SaturdayThe TTC says March 24 will be the last day riders can purchase tokens at third-party retailers, including convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores.
-
Enbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extendedCanadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has been dealt another setback on its Line 5 replacement project in Michigan.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises again as BCCDC tweaks wastewater reportingThe number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. rose again this week, reaching its highest level since mid-January.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekendA special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.