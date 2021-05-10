Man accused of North Bay murder denied second chance at bail after allegedly breaching release conditions

A 20-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing on New Year's Day in North Bay has been denied a second chance at bail after allegedly breaching the conditions of his release.

Ghislain Nsengiyumva, of Scarborough, was released from jail April 29 after his sister posted $10,000 bail. His release was subject to a list of 15 conditions, including staying at least 50 km away from North Bay except for court appearances and not communicating directly or indirectly with a list of seven people who are Crown witnesses. At approximately 4 p.m. the same day, he was arrested and charged with breach of release order.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, he is also facing several assault charges and uttering threats to cause death stemming from incidents on Jan. 1. These allegations have not been tested or proven in court.

Nsengiyumva will now remain in custody until the court case is complete.