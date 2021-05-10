Man accused of North Bay murder denied second chance at bail after breaching release conditions

A 20-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing on New Year's Day in North Bay has been denied a second chance at bail after breaching the conditions of his release within hours.

Ghislain Nsengiyumva, of Scarborough, was released from jail April 29 after his sister posted $10,000 bail. His release was subject to a list of 15 conditions, including staying at least 50 km away from North Bay except for court appearances and not communicating directly or indirectly with a list of seven people who are Crown witnesses.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, he is also facing several assault charges and uttering threats to cause death stemming from incidents on Jan. 1. These allegations have yet to be proven in court.

In a second bail hearing on Monday, the court heard Nsengiyumva was released April 29 and was supposed to go directly to the bus station and travel to southern Ontario to start his house arrest at his sister's home.

Instead, he left the jail on foot, stopped at a nearby motel, and called someone who was on the list of people he was prohibited from contacting. Nsengiyumva was arrested more than an hour later at a coffee shop for breaching his bail conditions.

Justice Paul Rivard denied bail because the accused showed unwillingness to comply with the first release order by contacting someone he was specifically instructed not to. That put a Crown witness in a position where there could be an interference with the course of justice.

Nsengiyumva will now remain in custody until the court case is complete.