Man accused of pointing knife at officer arrested in Orillia

A 31-year-old man faces charges after police allege he refused to leave an Orillia business and pointed a knife at an officer.

The Orillia OPP says the incident happened late Monday afternoon and ended with an arrest.

The accused is charged with obstructing a peace officer, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to leave when asked, resisting an officer, and assaulting an officer with a weapon.

He was held for a video bail hearing in Barrie.

Police say no one was injured.