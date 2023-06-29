Man accused of pointing replica gun at TTC employee during robbery at Christie Station
A man has been charged after allegedly pointing a replica gun at a TTC employee during a robbery at Christie Station on Wednesday evening.
Toronto police said the suspect approached the employee who was in a toll booth and demanded cash.
He allegedly then produced a handgun and pointed it at the employee. When the man was unable to obtain money, he fled the station.
Police arrived and located the man shortly, taking him into custody. A replica handgun was recovered from the man during the arrest, police said.
The suspect, 23-year-old Kevin Smith, has been charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and failure to comply with a release order.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
